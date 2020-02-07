Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 484.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,046 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 68,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

TNA traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $70.10. 2,559,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

