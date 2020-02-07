Virtu Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after buying an additional 494,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after buying an additional 344,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,608. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $96.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

