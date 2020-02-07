Virtu Financial LLC Buys 391,848 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 3,971.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,848 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X makes up approximately 2.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.52% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $26,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of SPXL stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,214. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

