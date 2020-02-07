Virtu Financial LLC Buys 3,097 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 746.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $864.22. The stock had a trading volume of 571,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,091. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $858.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $817.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $578.61 and a one year high of $893.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $868.00 price objective (up from $830.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

