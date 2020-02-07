Vicus Capital Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after buying an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,672,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,385,000 after buying an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,896,000 after buying an additional 171,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,853,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.49. 1,071,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.43 and a 12-month high of $119.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.