Vicus Capital Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vicus Capital raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.70% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 143,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.