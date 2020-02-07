Vicus Capital Has $4.78 Million Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $971,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,425,000.

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $55.73. 108,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

