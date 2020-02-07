Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $439.17. 883,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.20 and a 200-day moving average of $389.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $441.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

