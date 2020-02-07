Vicus Capital Acquires 2,483 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,135,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 801,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 233,379 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,234,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,296,000.

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 782,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,816. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1598 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

