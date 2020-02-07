Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.39 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,730. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.89.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

