Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VIAV has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.00. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

