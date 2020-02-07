VeriumReserve Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,003.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $361,303.00 and approximately $1,003.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00751446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00048931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00063308 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007690 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,583,911 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

