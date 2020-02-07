Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $76.51 million and $3.61 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, SouthXchange, Bitfinex and Coindeal. During the last week, Verge has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00757007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001123 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000349 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00035316 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,170,277,159 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Huobi, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.