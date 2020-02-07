Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,562 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,292,000 after acquiring an additional 179,223 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 232,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,075,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,094,000 after acquiring an additional 110,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after acquiring an additional 132,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,932. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

