Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 185,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. 174,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,721. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.