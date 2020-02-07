Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $387,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.26. 6,177,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,918. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.57 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

