Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $296,000 in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVV. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the third quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

