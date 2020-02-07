Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,594 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,642 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $26,823,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 282,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

