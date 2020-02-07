Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 14.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1,283.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $2,808,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.21. The company had a trading volume of 698,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,918. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.77. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

