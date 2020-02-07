Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.30. 2,376,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $239.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

