Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,547,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,203,000 after buying an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,006,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,057. The company has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.67 and a 200 day moving average of $301.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.90 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

