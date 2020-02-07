Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $88.95. 253,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,608. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $225,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,373,000 after acquiring an additional 548,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

