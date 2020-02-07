Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Raised by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,287. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

