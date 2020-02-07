Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,472. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

