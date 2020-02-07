Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 3.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $19,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,655,000 after purchasing an additional 608,445 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,231,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,844,000 after acquiring an additional 96,379 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,893,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 261,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,506,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,262,000 after acquiring an additional 91,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.55. 1,318,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $53.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

