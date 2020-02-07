Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.16

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.16 and last traded at $77.16, with a volume of 12059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

