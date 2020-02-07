VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.2057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.