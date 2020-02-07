ValuEngine Upgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXP. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.14.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE:EXP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.34. The stock had a trading volume of 385,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,965,000 after purchasing an additional 404,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after purchasing an additional 734,854 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 501,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,552,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after buying an additional 269,725 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.