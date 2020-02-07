ValuEngine Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Strong Sell

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSN. Stephens cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.77. 7,566,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 170,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

