ValuEngine Downgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WRLD. TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $102.67.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.51. 62,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 20.84 and a quick ratio of 19.32. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.25. The company has a market cap of $643.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.26.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.