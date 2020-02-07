ValuEngine Downgrades Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) to Strong Sell

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of CURO traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,336. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 3.43. Curo Group has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

In related news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,696.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Curo Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Curo Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Curo Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

