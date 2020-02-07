Valero Energy’s (VLO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.57.

VLO stock opened at $83.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

