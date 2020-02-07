Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.37. 37,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

