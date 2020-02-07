US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

USX traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 598,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,084. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $262.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USX shares. Stephens upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at $150,488.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,994 shares of company stock valued at $122,148. Corporate insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

