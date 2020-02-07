US Bancorp DE Sells 2,860 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $284,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,584,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,610,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,420,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock worth $206,725,942. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.41. 2,670,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,089. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average of $118.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

