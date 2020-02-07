US Bancorp DE Sells 152,882 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,982,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,882 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $100,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.09. 933,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,898. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

