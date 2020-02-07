US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Booking worth $85,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 99,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $51.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,909.59. 449,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,928. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,009.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,964.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

