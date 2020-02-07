US Bancorp DE Has $70.54 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.66% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $70,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,098. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $96.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

