US Bancorp DE Has $155.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,378,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,767 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $155,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. 477,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,849. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

