US Bancorp DE Buys 8,524 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.22% of American Tower worth $221,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 110.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after buying an additional 604,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Tower by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,682,000 after buying an additional 301,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after buying an additional 238,036 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,741. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $171.05 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.