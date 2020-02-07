US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 503,834 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,421 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Splunk were worth $75,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $426,440.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,755,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,280 shares of company stock worth $7,888,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $162.55. 967,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,398. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

