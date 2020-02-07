UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

UrtheCast Corp (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)

UrtheCast Corp., formerly Longford Energy Inc, is engaged in developing and launching the High Definition (HD) video stream of Earth, from the International Space Station (ISS). The Company provides near-live HD video feed of Earth, from space. The Company is in partnership with space organizations, such as the Russian Space Agency.

