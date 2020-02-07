Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

URGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $29.32. 18,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,679. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,248. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg bought 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,213.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621 and have sold 2,635 shares worth $74,795. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.