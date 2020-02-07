Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Unum Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.66-5.82 EPS.

Shares of UNM opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

