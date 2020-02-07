UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and C2CX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03022706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00225652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00130874 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash . The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, C2CX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

