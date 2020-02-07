Universa (UTNP) Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $9,115.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.29 or 0.03080794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00211266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00135047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.