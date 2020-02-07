UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 150,839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $80,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.16. 1,151,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.06. The firm has a market cap of $280.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

