United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $237.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.50.

UTHR opened at $101.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -46.75, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

