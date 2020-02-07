United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading 5% Higher

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.72, 946,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 470,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in United Microelectronics by 118.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,290,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 1,244,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 3,776.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 965,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 289,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,317,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after buying an additional 259,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.