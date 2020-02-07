United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, ValuEngine raised United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of UG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. 4,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092. The company has a market cap of $78.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of -0.21. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 31.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of United-Guardian worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

